U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area change of command.

Vice Adm. Steven Poulin and Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday conduct a change of command for the U.S.Coast Guard Atlantic Area on May 24, 2022, at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown, Virginia. Poulin transferred command to Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday and is now headed to U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters for service as the vice commandant. The change of command is a time-honored tradition formally recognizing the transfer of command from one leader to another. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir)