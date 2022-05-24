Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area change of command.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Vice Adm. Steven Poulin and Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday conduct a change of command for the U.S.Coast Guard Atlantic Area on May 24, 2022, at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown, Virginia. Poulin transferred command to Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday and is now headed to U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters for service as the vice commandant. The change of command is a time-honored tradition formally recognizing the transfer of command from one leader to another. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844723
    VIRIN: 220524-G-IA651-524
    Filename: DOD_109018384
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area change of command., by SCPO Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area holds change of command ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Change of Command
    COMDT
    LANTAREA
    VCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT