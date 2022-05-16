Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Police Week B-Roll at RAF Lakenheath

    LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.16.2022

    Video by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 48th Security Forces Squadron host events in honor of Police Week at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 08:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844702
    VIRIN: 220516-F-GC720-1001
    Filename: DOD_109018062
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Police Week B-Roll at RAF Lakenheath, by Amn Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    Security Forces
    48th Fighter Wing
    Police Week

