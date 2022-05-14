Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Training Exercise Conducted by NHARNG Recruit Training Company

    NH, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    The New Hampshire Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program conducts a field training exercise at the Center Strafford training site May 14 - 15, 2022. Unique to the National Guard, the program teaches new recruits various Soldier skills before they ship to basic training. The exercise employed ROTC cadets as instructors to provide teaching and leadership opportunities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 08:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844700
    VIRIN: 220514-Z-HA185-0001
    Filename: DOD_109018043
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: NH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Training Exercise Conducted by NHARNG Recruit Training Company, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RTC
    RSP
    Hayward
    NationalGuard
    NHNationalGuard

