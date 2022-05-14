Field Training Exercise Conducted by NHARNG Recruit Training Company

The New Hampshire Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program conducts a field training exercise at the Center Strafford training site May 14 - 15, 2022. Unique to the National Guard, the program teaches new recruits various Soldier skills before they ship to basic training. The exercise employed ROTC cadets as instructors to provide teaching and leadership opportunities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston).
|05.14.2022
|05.25.2022 08:21
|Video Productions
|844700
|220514-Z-HA185-0001
|DOD_109018043
|00:01:49
|NH, US
|0
|0
