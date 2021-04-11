First Moroccan attends Swiss NCO course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Master Sgt. Muhammed Lazaar became the first Moroccan Armed Forces non-commissioned officer to attend the Swiss International NCO course, held from Oct. 4-15, 2021, in Gossau, Switzerland. Strengthening the partnership and addressing common challenges are key tenants in U.S. Africa Command’s African Enlisted Development Strategy, which enabled Lazaar’s participation in the course that focused on non-commissioned officer development and leadership training in a multinational environment. (U.S. Air Force video by: Senior Airman Autumn Vogt)