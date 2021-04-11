Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Moroccan attends Swiss NCO course

    SWITZERLAND

    11.04.2021

    U.S. Africa Command

    Master Sgt. Muhammed Lazaar became the first Moroccan Armed Forces non-commissioned officer to attend the Swiss International NCO course, held from Oct. 4-15, 2021, in Gossau, Switzerland. Strengthening the partnership and addressing common challenges are key tenants in U.S. Africa Command’s African Enlisted Development Strategy, which enabled Lazaar’s participation in the course that focused on non-commissioned officer development and leadership training in a multinational environment. (U.S. Air Force video by: Senior Airman Autumn Vogt)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 03:44
    U.S. Africa Command
    Morocco
    Africa Enlisted Development Strategy

