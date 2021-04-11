Master Sgt. Muhammed Lazaar became the first Moroccan Armed Forces non-commissioned officer to attend the Swiss International NCO course, held from Oct. 4-15, 2021, in Gossau, Switzerland. Strengthening the partnership and addressing common challenges are key tenants in U.S. Africa Command’s African Enlisted Development Strategy, which enabled Lazaar’s participation in the course that focused on non-commissioned officer development and leadership training in a multinational environment. (U.S. Air Force video by: Senior Airman Autumn Vogt)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 03:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844680
|VIRIN:
|211104-F-HQ214-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109017872
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|CH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First Moroccan attends Swiss NCO course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
First Moroccan attends Swiss NCO course
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT