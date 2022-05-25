Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month - Misawa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    Members of the Misawa Air Base community joined AFN Misawa to speak about their cultures as part of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 01:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844677
    VIRIN: 220525-N-JC978-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109017660
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month - Misawa, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    misawa
    asian american
    pacific islander
    AAPI
    observance month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT