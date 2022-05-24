U.S. Marines with Lima Company, 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, and Australian Army soldiers with 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment (6RAR), 7th Brigade, participate in a less-than-lethal range, leading into a mass casualty scenario, followed by a long-range casualty evacuation conducted by the MRF-D Aviation Combat Element, during exercise Southern Jackaroo 22 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA), Queensland, Australia, May 24, 2022. The less-than-lethal range involved a combat scenario using simunition rounds and transitioned to a mass casualty scenario where the injured role-players were then treated. A call for air support was made from SWBTA to Darwin, where MRF-D 22 MV-22 Ospreys responded and conducted a long-range casualty evacuation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 01:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844676
|VIRIN:
|220524-M-KG021-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109017659
|Length:
|00:05:42
|Location:
|SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MRF-D 22: less-than-lethal range, mass casualty scenario, long-range casualty evacuation Southern Jackaroo 22, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT