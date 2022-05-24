MRF-D 22: less-than-lethal range, mass casualty scenario, long-range casualty evacuation Southern Jackaroo 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Lima Company, 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, and Australian Army soldiers with 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment (6RAR), 7th Brigade, participate in a less-than-lethal range, leading into a mass casualty scenario, followed by a long-range casualty evacuation conducted by the MRF-D Aviation Combat Element, during exercise Southern Jackaroo 22 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA), Queensland, Australia, May 24, 2022. The less-than-lethal range involved a combat scenario using simunition rounds and transitioned to a mass casualty scenario where the injured role-players were then treated. A call for air support was made from SWBTA to Darwin, where MRF-D 22 MV-22 Ospreys responded and conducted a long-range casualty evacuation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)