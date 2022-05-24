Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 22: less-than-lethal range, mass casualty scenario, long-range casualty evacuation Southern Jackaroo 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    05.24.2022

    Video by Cpl. Emeline Molla 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Lima Company, 3d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, Ground Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) 22, and Australian Army soldiers with 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment (6RAR), 7th Brigade, participate in a less-than-lethal range, leading into a mass casualty scenario, followed by a long-range casualty evacuation conducted by the MRF-D Aviation Combat Element, during exercise Southern Jackaroo 22 at Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA), Queensland, Australia, May 24, 2022. The less-than-lethal range involved a combat scenario using simunition rounds and transitioned to a mass casualty scenario where the injured role-players were then treated. A call for air support was made from SWBTA to Darwin, where MRF-D 22 MV-22 Ospreys responded and conducted a long-range casualty evacuation. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emeline Molla)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 01:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844676
    VIRIN: 220524-M-KG021-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109017659
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: SHOALWATER BAY TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 22: less-than-lethal range, mass casualty scenario, long-range casualty evacuation Southern Jackaroo 22, by Cpl Emeline Molla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    ADF
    MRF-D 22
    Southern Jackaroo 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT