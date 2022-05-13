Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-242 Departs Alaska: Red Flag 22-1 (B-Roll)

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 leave Alaska after conducting routine flight operations in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 13, 2022. RF-A serves as an ideal platform for international engagement, enabling the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability in order to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 01:57
    Eielson Air Force Base
    VMFA-242
    MAG-12
    RedFlagAlaska
    Red Flag-Alaska 22-1

