    Army Combat Fitness Test

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Mosser, Deputy Commanding General
    of U.S. Army Reserve Command, joins 311 ESC soldiers for a diagnostic ACFT.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 00:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844670
    VIRIN: 220515-A-PK275-469
    Filename: DOD_109017592
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Combat Fitness Test, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

