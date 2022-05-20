Pacific Update - CFAY Mass Casualty Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Title: CFAY Mass Casualty Drill

Date: 25 MAY 2022

220525-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 25, 2021) - United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka held a Mass Casualty drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka alongside members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). The Naval Hospital and JMSDF Hospital conduct joint drills twice a year to keep our teams skills and ability to respond to disaster events. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)