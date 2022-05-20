Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    05.20.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    AFN Yokosuka

    PID: 220525-YKS-CFAYMassCasualtyDrill-Coto
    Title: CFAY Mass Casualty Drill
    Date: 25 MAY 2022
    VIRIN: 220525-N-JC445-1001
    Runtime: 00:59:29
    Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka
    Producer: MC2 Mario Coto

    (0:05) - PO2 Mario Coto, Reporting

    (0:17) - Joseph Paul,
    Emergency Manager, NMRTC Yokosuka


    220525-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 25, 2021) - United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka held a Mass Casualty drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka alongside members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). The Naval Hospital and JMSDF Hospital conduct joint drills twice a year to keep our teams skills and ability to respond to disaster events. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 00:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844669
    VIRIN: 220525-N-JC445-1001
    Filename: DOD_109017591
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP 

    This work, Pacific Update - CFAY Mass Casualty Drill, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka
    Mass Casualty Drill
    CFAY
    USNH Yokosuka
    Pacific Update
    MC2 Mario Coto

