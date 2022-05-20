Pacific Update - CFAY Mass Casualty Drill

PID: 220525-YKS-CFAYMassCasualtyDrill-Coto
Title: CFAY Mass Casualty Drill
Date: 25 MAY 2022
VIRIN: 220525-N-JC445-1001
Runtime: 00:59:29
Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka
Producer: MC2 Mario Coto
(0:05) - PO2 Mario Coto, Reporting
(0:17) - Joseph Paul,
Emergency Manager, NMRTC Yokosuka
220525-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 25, 2021) - United States Naval Hospital Yokosuka held a Mass Casualty drill at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka alongside members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). The Naval Hospital and JMSDF Hospital conduct joint drills twice a year to keep our teams skills and ability to respond to disaster events. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)
