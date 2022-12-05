Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Base Ground Attack Exercise

    JAPAN

    05.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Members of Misawa Air Base participated in a ground attack scenario during Exercise Beverly Sunrise on May 12. The training scenario gave members of Security Forces a chance to practice in a high security environment that is uncommon territory for them.

    This work, Misawa Air Base Ground Attack Exercise, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

