Misawa Air Base Ground Attack Exercise

Members of Misawa Air Base participated in a ground attack scenario during Exercise Beverly Sunrise on May 12. The training scenario gave members of Security Forces a chance to practice in a high security environment that is uncommon territory for them.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 01:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|844667
|VIRIN:
|220512-N-EH855-702
|Filename:
|DOD_109017570
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
