    LA Fleet Week DSCA Exercise

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Hopper 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors from the Assault Craft Unit One, Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 and U.S. Marines from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit came together to participate in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities exercise in support of Los Angeles Fleet week May 24, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carlos W. Hopper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 22:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844665
    VIRIN: 220524-N-HI746-1001
    Filename: DOD_109017446
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA Fleet Week DSCA Exercise, by PO2 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

