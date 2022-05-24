LA Fleet Week DSCA Exercise

U.S. Navy Sailors from the Assault Craft Unit One, Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 and U.S. Marines from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit came together to participate in a Defense Support of Civil Authorities exercise in support of Los Angeles Fleet week May 24, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Carlos W. Hopper)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 22:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
Los Angeles
Third Fleet
Los Angeles Fleet Week
LAFW2022
