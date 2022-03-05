U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 conduct routine flight operations in support of RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 5, 2022. RF-A serves as an ideal platform for international engagement, enabling the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability in order to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 03:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844658
|VIRIN:
|220503-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109017360
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag Alaska 22-1 Continues! (B-Roll), by LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
