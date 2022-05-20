Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Brigade Convoy movement

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Spc. Joshua Oller 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Infantry Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division move their tactical vehicles to a port in Honolulu, Hawaii to proceed with overseas training, May 20, 2022. Local civilian port authorities assist in moving the vehicles. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Oller/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 20:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: HI, US

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Hawaii
    U.S. Army
    Tropic Lighting
    25ID
    Port Ops
    Strike Hard

