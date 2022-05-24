Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4/25 Spartans Conduct Memorial Jump for the Fallen

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Benjamin Wilson 

    United States Army Alaska

    Paratroopers from 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, parachute out of CH-47 Chinook Helicopters operated by B Company "Sugar Bears", 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on May 24th. The paratroopers bore the names of 77 of their fallen comrades to honor their memories and families.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 20:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Chinook
    Alaska
    Memorial
    Airborne

