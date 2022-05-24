4/25 Spartans Conduct Memorial Jump for the Fallen

Paratroopers from 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, parachute out of CH-47 Chinook Helicopters operated by B Company "Sugar Bears", 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on May 24th. The paratroopers bore the names of 77 of their fallen comrades to honor their memories and families.
