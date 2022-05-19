Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May 2022 LPQ&A

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Air Force Learning Professionals Q&A present Using Strategy-Based Games to Learn with Dr. Kelly Jewell-Glasscock, Curriculum Developer at Air University's Teaching and Learning Center.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 16:49
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 844627
    VIRIN: 220519-F-AE793-001
    Filename: DOD_109015007
    Length: 00:54:21
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Learning Professionals
    LPQ&A
    Learning Professionals Q&A

