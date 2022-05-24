Ivy Week: Day 2 Hand-to-Hand Combat

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division compete in day 2 of the Hand-to-Hand Combat tournament during Ivy Week at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2022. The second day of competition featured an intermediate rule set, wherein open-hand strikes, kicks, and knees are permitted alongside submissions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Rabahy)