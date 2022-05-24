Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivy Week: Day 2 Hand-to-Hand Combat

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Rabahy 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division compete in day 2 of the Hand-to-Hand Combat tournament during Ivy Week at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2022. The second day of competition featured an intermediate rule set, wherein open-hand strikes, kicks, and knees are permitted alongside submissions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Rabahy)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 16:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844616
    VIRIN: 220524-A-IW787-494
    Filename: DOD_109014169
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    This work, Ivy Week: Day 2 Hand-to-Hand Combat, by SGT Matthew Rabahy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    Combatives
    Hand-to-Hand Combat
    Fort Carson
    H2HC
    Ivy Week

