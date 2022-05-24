Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division compete in day 2 of the Hand-to-Hand Combat tournament during Ivy Week at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2022. The second day of competition featured an intermediate rule set, wherein open-hand strikes, kicks, and knees are permitted alongside submissions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Rabahy)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844616
|VIRIN:
|220524-A-IW787-494
|Filename:
|DOD_109014169
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
This work, Ivy Week: Day 2 Hand-to-Hand Combat, by SGT Matthew Rabahy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
