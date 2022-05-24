Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunder Over Dover 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    More than 75,000 people experienced the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 20-22, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The show was co-headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration teams. The co-headlining acts fitted the event’s “Reunite” theme. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 12:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844578
    VIRIN: 220524-F-UO935-9001
    Filename: DOD_109012257
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder Over Dover 2022, by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Dover AFB
    Reunite
    Airshow
    Blue Angels
    Thunder Over Dover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT