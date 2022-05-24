More than 75,000 people experienced the 2022 Thunder Over Dover Airshow, May 20-22, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The show was co-headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration teams. The co-headlining acts fitted the event’s “Reunite” theme. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 12:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844578
|VIRIN:
|220524-F-UO935-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109012257
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Thunder Over Dover 2022, by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT