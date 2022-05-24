Our Glamour Girls - Women of Construction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844577" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Women engineers are the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' "Glamour Girls."

The women of WWI and WWII were given the title of "Glamour Girls" because

they filled in for men who were called to arms. Like the women of the past,

our Engineers empower each other and seek to inspire

all women to pursue a career in STEM.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the largest employer of female STEM professionals in the US Government. Join our team of Diverse Professionals here in the Jacksonville District by visiting WWW.SAJ.USACE.ARMY.MIL/NowHiring



Photos courtesy of the Library of Congress

WWII Video courtesy of National Archives