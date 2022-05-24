Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Glamour Girls - Women of Construction

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Women engineers are the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' "Glamour Girls."
    The women of WWI and WWII were given the title of "Glamour Girls" because
    they filled in for men who were called to arms. Like the women of the past,
    our Engineers empower each other and seek to inspire
    all women to pursue a career in STEM.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the largest employer of female STEM professionals in the US Government. Join our team of Diverse Professionals here in the Jacksonville District by visiting WWW.SAJ.USACE.ARMY.MIL/NowHiring

    Photos courtesy of the Library of Congress
    WWII Video courtesy of National Archives

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Glamour Girls - Women of Construction, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

