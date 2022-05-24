Women engineers are the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' "Glamour Girls."
The women of WWI and WWII were given the title of "Glamour Girls" because
they filled in for men who were called to arms. Like the women of the past,
our Engineers empower each other and seek to inspire
all women to pursue a career in STEM.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the largest employer of female STEM professionals in the US Government. Join our team of Diverse Professionals here in the Jacksonville District by visiting WWW.SAJ.USACE.ARMY.MIL/NowHiring
Photos courtesy of the Library of Congress
WWII Video courtesy of National Archives
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 13:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844577
|VIRIN:
|220427-A-AZ289-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109012251
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PALM BEACH, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, US
|Hometown:
|WELLINGTON, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Our Glamour Girls - Women of Construction, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
