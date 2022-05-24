Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DMA Director Hosts Employee Meeting

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Defense Media Activity     

    Defense Media Activity Director Hal Pittman hosts a town hall meeting with DMA employees worldwide. Topics include strategic priorities, the workforce of the future and the DMA climate survey.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 13:21
    Category: Briefings
    Location: US

    Hal Pittman
    Defense Media Activity Director

