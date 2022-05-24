With Roving Sands 2022 complete, key leaders of 32d AAMDC who took part in the exercise discuss the training value they gained.
Roving Sands 22 is a component of Global Defender 22, the U.S. Army's premier training event of the year. Global Defender allows the Army to employ and assess multi-domain concepts, demonstrate advanced future capabilities, and test future tactics, techniques and procedures as part of Army current and future readiness and modernization objectives.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 12:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844573
|VIRIN:
|220524-A-CP971-676
|Filename:
|DOD_109012160
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Roving Sands 2022, by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT