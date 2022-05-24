Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Roving Sands 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    With Roving Sands 2022 complete, key leaders of 32d AAMDC who took part in the exercise discuss the training value they gained.
    Roving Sands 22 is a component of Global Defender 22, the U.S. Army's premier training event of the year. Global Defender allows the Army to employ and assess multi-domain concepts, demonstrate advanced future capabilities, and test future tactics, techniques and procedures as part of Army current and future readiness and modernization objectives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 12:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844573
    VIRIN: 220524-A-CP971-676
    Filename: DOD_109012160
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roving Sands 2022, by SGT Ian Vega-Cerezo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sands
    32d AAMDC
    2022
    Roving

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT