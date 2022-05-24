video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



With Roving Sands 2022 complete, key leaders of 32d AAMDC who took part in the exercise discuss the training value they gained.

Roving Sands 22 is a component of Global Defender 22, the U.S. Army's premier training event of the year. Global Defender allows the Army to employ and assess multi-domain concepts, demonstrate advanced future capabilities, and test future tactics, techniques and procedures as part of Army current and future readiness and modernization objectives.