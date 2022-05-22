Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    172 Airlift Wing Operation Dustoff 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds and Master Sgt. Marvin Moore

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 172nd Airlift Wing successfully concluded Operation: Dustoff, a readiness exercise at Thompson Field, Jackson, Mississippi May 22, 2022. The exercise reinforced the Wing's ability to deploy, operate and defend under demanding circumstances. The Wing's flexibility and performance is crucial to meet potential armed contingencies, peacekeeping or humanitarian missions worldwide. U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore and Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 12:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844571
    VIRIN: 220522-Z-BT678-000
    Filename: DOD_109012073
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 172 Airlift Wing Operation Dustoff 2022, by SSgt Jared Bounds and MSgt Marvin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    training exercise
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Mississippi Air National Guard
    Operation Dustoff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT