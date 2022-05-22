172 Airlift Wing Operation Dustoff 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen of the 172nd Airlift Wing successfully concluded Operation: Dustoff, a readiness exercise at Thompson Field, Jackson, Mississippi May 22, 2022. The exercise reinforced the Wing's ability to deploy, operate and defend under demanding circumstances. The Wing's flexibility and performance is crucial to meet potential armed contingencies, peacekeeping or humanitarian missions worldwide. U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore and Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.