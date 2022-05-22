Airmen of the 172nd Airlift Wing successfully concluded Operation: Dustoff, a readiness exercise at Thompson Field, Jackson, Mississippi May 22, 2022. The exercise reinforced the Wing's ability to deploy, operate and defend under demanding circumstances. The Wing's flexibility and performance is crucial to meet potential armed contingencies, peacekeeping or humanitarian missions worldwide. U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Marvin Moore and Staff Sgt. Jared Bounds.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 12:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844571
|VIRIN:
|220522-Z-BT678-000
|Filename:
|DOD_109012073
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 172 Airlift Wing Operation Dustoff 2022, by SSgt Jared Bounds and MSgt Marvin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT