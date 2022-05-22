Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Week of the eagles golf tournament b roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Video by Spc. John Simpson 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and civilians participate in the week of the eagles golf tournament May 22nd, Fort Campbell ky. The tournament is one of many Espirit De Corps events as part of Fort Campbell’s Week of the Eagle celebration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 13:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844570
    VIRIN: 220522-A-SM257-288
    Filename: DOD_109012072
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week of the eagles golf tournament b roll, by SPC John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    week of the eagles
    Woe 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT