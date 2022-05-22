Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and civilians participate in the week of the eagles golf tournament May 22nd, Fort Campbell ky. The tournament is one of many Espirit De Corps events as part of Fort Campbell’s Week of the Eagle celebration.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 13:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844570
|VIRIN:
|220522-A-SM257-288
|Filename:
|DOD_109012072
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Week of the eagles golf tournament b roll, by SPC John Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT