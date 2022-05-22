Week of the eagles golf tournament b roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and civilians participate in the week of the eagles golf tournament May 22nd, Fort Campbell ky. The tournament is one of many Espirit De Corps events as part of Fort Campbell’s Week of the Eagle celebration.