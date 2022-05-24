Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Week of the Eagles

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Spc. Jeremy Stillwagner 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a division wide four mile run May 24th, Fort Campbell Ky. The division run is one of many Esprit De Corps events as part of Fort Campbell’s Week of the Eagle celebration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 13:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844560
    VIRIN: 220524-A-OK719-627
    Filename: DOD_109011983
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week of the Eagles, by SPC Jeremy Stillwagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    Week of the Eagles
    Woe 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT