Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a division wide four mile run May 24th, Fort Campbell Ky. The division run is one of many Esprit De Corps events as part of Fort Campbell’s Week of the Eagle celebration.
This work, Week of the Eagles, by SPC Jeremy Stillwagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
