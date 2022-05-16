Compilation video of Canadian Involvement in Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022, edited on May 16, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844552
|VIRIN:
|220516-O-DO465-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109011864
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|BZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise TRADEWINDS 2022, by Cpl Alevtina Ostanin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT