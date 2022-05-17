Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Range User Level Maintenance SRP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.17.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Brett Ritzmann, chief of Training Support Center Kaiserslautern / Benelux, conducts user level maintenance on the air filtration system of the indoor firing range, in Chièvres, Belgium, May 17, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844543
    VIRIN: 220517-A-BD610-3999
    Filename: DOD_109011747
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Range User Level Maintenance SRP, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    SRP Sustainable Range Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT