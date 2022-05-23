Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Survivor

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Ruby Larson talks about her heritage and how it has impacted her life on Maxwell AFB, May 23, 2022. Larson was adopted when she was 11 months old from China. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844538
    VIRIN: 220523-F-GC691-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109011706
    Length: 00:03:59
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Survivor, by A1C Cody Gandy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mental Health
    China
    Immigrant
    Asian American
    Pacific Islander
    Suicide Awareness
    AETC
    Heritage Month
    Air University
    OTS
    AAPI

