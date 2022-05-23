Staff Sgt. Ruby Larson talks about her heritage and how it has impacted her life on Maxwell AFB, May 23, 2022. Larson was adopted when she was 11 months old from China. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 10:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844538
|VIRIN:
|220523-F-GC691-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109011706
|Length:
|00:03:59
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Survivor, by A1C Cody Gandy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT