    86th SFS K-9, handler building relationship

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 86th security force squadron builds relationships between military working dog and handler at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 20, 2022.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 10:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 844536
    VIRIN: 220523-F-XE065-1001
    Filename: DOD_109011694
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 86th SFS K-9, handler building relationship, by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    partnership
    86thsfs
    combatreadiness
    buildingrelationships
    k9andhandler
    thesideyoudontsee

