Return of the Viper BN May '22 Part II / II

U.S. Soldiers with 1-3rd Attack Battalion "Viper", 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, return from the Baltic Region to the Home Town U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach. A formation of 16 AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopters flew in on Katterbach Army Air Field, where Soldiers' families were anticipating the arrival. Katterbach, Ansbach, Germany, May 20, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 09:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844532
|VIRIN:
|220520-A-EX530-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109011567
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|ANSBACH, DE
|Hometown:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
