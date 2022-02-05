Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office: Interview with the Director

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Gordon Todd 

    Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office

    Col Wendell Leimbach, Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office Director, discusses how Intermediate Force Capabilities support the national Defense Strategy across the competition continuum.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 09:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 844531
    VIRIN: 220502-O-QA457-830
    Filename: DOD_109011566
    Length: 00:10:39
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    TAGS

    Non-Lethal Weapons
    Intermediate Force Capabilities

