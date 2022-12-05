Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    Sgt. An Duong a Marine reservist originally From Vietnam talk on how his culture has impacted his time in the Marine Corps and what he believes his diversity brings. Throughout Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Marine Corps joins the nation in celebrating representation, the identity of every individual Marine and the diversity that strengthens the Corps.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 09:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844530
    VIRIN: 220512-M-KI369-835
    Filename: DOD_109011559
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by LCpl Payton Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Corps
    Recruiting
    Asian American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month

