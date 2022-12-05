video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. An Duong a Marine reservist originally From Vietnam talk on how his culture has impacted his time in the Marine Corps and what he believes his diversity brings. Throughout Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Marine Corps joins the nation in celebrating representation, the identity of every individual Marine and the diversity that strengthens the Corps.