Sgt. An Duong a Marine reservist originally From Vietnam talk on how his culture has impacted his time in the Marine Corps and what he believes his diversity brings. Throughout Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Marine Corps joins the nation in celebrating representation, the identity of every individual Marine and the diversity that strengthens the Corps.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 09:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844530
|VIRIN:
|220512-M-KI369-835
|Filename:
|DOD_109011559
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by LCpl Payton Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
