U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a gunnery range in a Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 11, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 08:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844524
|VIRIN:
|220511-A-XB890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109011379
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 4/2CR ICV Gunnery Range, by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
