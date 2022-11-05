Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4/2CR ICV Gunnery Range

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a gunnery range in a Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicle at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 11, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 08:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844524
    VIRIN: 220511-A-XB890-1001
    Filename: DOD_109011379
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, 4/2CR ICV Gunnery Range, by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

