Softball Guru

TSgt Kyle LoMonaco expresses how playing softball helps him to stay physically fit and active while being stationed at Kunsan Airbase, Republic of Korea. Softball is a great way to keep active and build team comradery
|05.05.2022
|05.24.2022 02:41
|Interviews
|844523
|220505-A-TO062-0001
|DOD_109011269
|00:01:00
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|0
|0
