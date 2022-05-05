Softball Guru

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2022

    Video by Spc. Angel Sanchez 

    AFN Kunsan

    TSgt Kyle LoMonaco expresses how playing softball helps him to stay physically fit and active while being stationed at Kunsan Airbase, Republic of Korea. Softball is a great way to keep active and build team comradery

    korea
    softball

