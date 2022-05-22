Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 21st SOS showcases their CV-22 Osprey mission sets during FF22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.22.2022

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A B-roll package of the 21st Special Operations Squadron showcased one of their CV-22 Osprey mission sets during a Capabilities Exercise (CAPEX) at the 2022 Japanese-American Friendship Festival, May 21-22 at Yokota Air Base, Japan to give over 110,000 visitors a better understanding of what the 21st SOS does in Japan and how crew members and aircraft interact to accomplish their missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 01:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844520
    VIRIN: 220522-F-PM645-0001
    Filename: DOD_109011242
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 21st SOS showcases their CV-22 Osprey mission sets during FF22, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CV-22
    Yokota Friendship Festival
    Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    FF22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT