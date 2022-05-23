Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (Clean) Airman Spotlight: A1C Bailey Hicks-Air Force One Arrival at Osan Air Force Base 2022

    OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    This spotlight features Airman 1st Class Bailey Hicks, Transient Alert, Crash, Recovery assigned to Osan Air Force Base, South Korea, and his work with Air Force One's arrival on May 20, 2022. (no graphics version)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 22:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 844510
    VIRIN: 220523-F-VY761-987
    Filename: DOD_109011154
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

