The 5-17th Air Cavalry Squadron Activation ceremony was held here, on Camp Humphreys, May 17th. The unit will serve permanently on peninsula. Servicemembers within the unit will serve extended tours here in Korea.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 00:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844507
|VIRIN:
|220517-A-OS914-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109011105
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5-17TH ACS Activation Ceremony, by SPC Emily Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT