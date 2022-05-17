Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5-17TH ACS Activation Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2022

    Video by Spc. Emily Dawson and Sgt. Aimee Nordin

    AFN Humphreys

    The 5-17th Air Cavalry Squadron Activation ceremony was held here, on Camp Humphreys, May 17th. The unit will serve permanently on peninsula. Servicemembers within the unit will serve extended tours here in Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 00:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844504
    VIRIN: 220517-A-OS914-003
    Filename: DOD_109011075
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-17TH ACS Activation Ceremony, by SPC Emily Dawson and SGT Aimee Nordin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Humphreys
    2CAB
    Air Calvary Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT