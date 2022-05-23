Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The US Navy commissioned the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) on May 21st 2022 in Duluth MN.

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Daniel Zaborowski 

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    (Edited) The US Navy commissioned the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) on May 21st 2022 in Duluth MN.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 21:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 844495
    Filename: DOD_109010696
    Length: 01:18:02
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The US Navy commissioned the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) on May 21st 2022 in Duluth MN., by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

