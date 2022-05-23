(Edited) The US Navy commissioned the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) on May 21st 2022 in Duluth MN.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 21:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|844495
|Filename:
|DOD_109010696
|Length:
|01:18:02
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The US Navy commissioned the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) on May 21st 2022 in Duluth MN., by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT