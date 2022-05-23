Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division compete in day 1 of the Hand-to-Hand Combat tournament during Ivy Week at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2022. Ivy Week highlights 4th Inf. Div’s esprit de corps and overall physical readiness towards their mission. (U.S. Army Soldier by Sgt. Matthew Rabahy)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 21:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844493
|VIRIN:
|220523-A-IW787-301
|Filename:
|DOD_109010621
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
This work, Ivy Week: Day 1 Hand-to-Hand Combat, by SGT Matthew Rabahy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
