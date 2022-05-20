Norfolk Harbor Deepening - Project Partnership Agreement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District along with state and city leadership met at the The Port of Virginia to sign a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the deepening of the Norfolk Harbor on May 20, 2022. The leaders discussed the importance of the harbor deepening, sea-level rise and continued coastal storm risk management (CSRM).



Some of the speakers, discussing improved #infrastructure included: Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, U.S. Representative Elaine Luria, U.S. Representative Bobby Scott and Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Norfolk District Brian Hallberg.



