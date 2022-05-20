The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District along with state and city leadership met at the The Port of Virginia to sign a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the deepening of the Norfolk Harbor on May 20, 2022. The leaders discussed the importance of the harbor deepening, sea-level rise and continued coastal storm risk management (CSRM).
Some of the speakers, discussing improved #infrastructure included: Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, U.S. Representative Elaine Luria, U.S. Representative Bobby Scott and Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Norfolk District Brian Hallberg.
#WiderDeeperSafer #CSRM
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 17:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844492
|VIRIN:
|220520-A-HU469-543
|Filename:
|DOD_109010620
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Harbor Deepening - Project Partnership Agreement, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
