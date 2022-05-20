Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk Harbor Deepening - Project Partnership Agreement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by James Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District along with state and city leadership met at the The Port of Virginia to sign a Project Partnership Agreement (PPA) for the deepening of the Norfolk Harbor on May 20, 2022. The leaders discussed the importance of the harbor deepening, sea-level rise and continued coastal storm risk management (CSRM).

    Some of the speakers, discussing improved #infrastructure included: Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young, U.S. Representative Elaine Luria, U.S. Representative Bobby Scott and Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Norfolk District Brian Hallberg.

    #WiderDeeperSafer #CSRM

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 17:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844492
    VIRIN: 220520-A-HU469-543
    Filename: DOD_109010620
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Harbor Deepening - Project Partnership Agreement, by James Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Harbor Deepening
    CRSM
    Sea Rise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT