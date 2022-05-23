Soldiers of the 4th Infantry Division participated in earning their Expert Infantryman and Soldier Badges, hosted ny 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, May 2-20 at Fort Carson, Colo.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844477
|VIRIN:
|220523-A-AU561-888
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109010408
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2SBCT EIB/ESB 2022, by SGT Gabrielle Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT