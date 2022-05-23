Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks on the Actions the Biden-Harris Administration is Taking to Address Mental Health and Wellness During a visit to Children’s National Hospital
Washington, D.C.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 15:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|844471
|Filename:
|DOD_109010253
|Length:
|00:28:11
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks on Mental Health and Wellness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT