    Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks on Mental Health and Wellness

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    White House Communications Agency         

    Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks on the Actions the Biden-Harris Administration is Taking to Address Mental Health and Wellness During a visit to Children’s National Hospital

    Washington, D.C.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 15:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 844471
    Filename: DOD_109010253
    Length: 00:28:11
    Location: DC, US

    Mental Health
    VPOTUS
    Vice President Harris
    Children’s National Hospital

