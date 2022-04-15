The 452 Air Mobility Wing celebrates the Month of the Military Child, with a video series asking military children and parents questions about military service. The Month of the Military Child honors the children of all service members. (U.S. Air Force video by Wendy Day)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 15:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844468
|VIRIN:
|220415-F-JY458-858
|Filename:
|DOD_109010148
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY , CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dandelions- month of the Military Child , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT