Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    European Support 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MORENO VALLEY , CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A compilation of video documentation of the M777 Howitzer delivery and loading in support of operation European Support 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Wendy Day)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 15:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844463
    VIRIN: 220427-F-JY458-231
    Filename: DOD_109010140
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: MORENO VALLEY , CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Support 2022 , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #europeansupport2022
    #europeansupport2022 #army #weapons #Gorgas
    #EuropeanSupport2022 #StrongerTogether #USArmy #EUCOM
    #europeansupport2022 #eucomm #army #gorgas
    #Europeansupport2022 #Strongertogether #USArmy #EUCOM #WeAreNATO #82ndAirborneDivision
    #Europeansupport2022 #Strongertogether #USArmy #EUCOM #WeAreNATO #82ndAirborneDivision #SecDefAustin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT