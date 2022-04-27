A compilation of video documentation of the M777 Howitzer delivery and loading in support of operation European Support 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Wendy Day)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 15:48
|Location:
|MORENO VALLEY , CA, US
