    Partner Nations Complete TRADEWINDS 2022 Training

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.22.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    The TRADEWINDS 2022 exercise brought together 22 partner nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations in the Caribbean region. TRADEWINDS 2022 is a multidimensional ground, air, sea, and cyber exercise sponsored by U.S. Southern Command, May 7-21, in Belize and Mexico. TW22 provides participating nations opportunities to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on enhancing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 14:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844457
    VIRIN: 220522-Z-DH163-1001
    Filename: DOD_109010050
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 

    This work, Partner Nations Complete TRADEWINDS 2022 Training, by SFC Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    multi-national exercise
    TRADEWINDS
    #TRADEWINDS22
    TW22

