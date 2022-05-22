Partner Nations Complete TRADEWINDS 2022 Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The TRADEWINDS 2022 exercise brought together 22 partner nations to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on increasing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations in the Caribbean region. TRADEWINDS 2022 is a multidimensional ground, air, sea, and cyber exercise sponsored by U.S. Southern Command, May 7-21, in Belize and Mexico. TW22 provides participating nations opportunities to conduct joint, combined, and interagency training focused on enhancing regional cooperation in complex multinational security operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)