Soldiers and equipment from Fort Sill participated in the Lawton, Oklahoma, Armed Forces Day parade on May 21. Fires Strong!
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 12:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844436
|VIRIN:
|220521-D-GJ183-292
|Filename:
|DOD_109009679
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|LAWTON, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Armed Forces Day Parade, Lawton, OK, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Field Artillery
Fort Sill
Armed Forces Day
