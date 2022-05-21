Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Day Parade, Lawton, OK

    LAWTON, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Video by Bryan Araujo 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Soldiers and equipment from Fort Sill participated in the Lawton, Oklahoma, Armed Forces Day parade on May 21. Fires Strong!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 12:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844436
    VIRIN: 220521-D-GJ183-292
    Filename: DOD_109009679
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: LAWTON, OK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Day Parade, Lawton, OK, by Bryan Araujo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Field Artillery

    Fort Sill

    Armed Forces Day

    TAGS

    Air Defense Artillery
    Field Artillery
    Fort Sill
    Armed Forces Day

