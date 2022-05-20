Goodfellow Air Force Base 17th Security Forces Squadron hosted multiple events for Police Week 2022. The week showcased multiple aspects of Security Forces and honored police officers, both military and civilian.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 12:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844430
|VIRIN:
|220520-F-QS607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109009581
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Police Week 2022, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT