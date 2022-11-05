Explosive Training

Westover EOD and FBI Boston wrap up their week-long post-blast investigator's course May 13, 2022 at Westover Air Reserve Base. The course consisted of classroom and hands-on training going over the unique challenges of investigating improvised explosive devices.
