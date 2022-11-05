Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explosive Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICOPEE FALLS, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by W.C. Pope 

    439th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Westover EOD and FBI Boston wrap up their week-long post-blast investigator's course May 13, 2022 at Westover Air Reserve Base. The course consisted of classroom and hands-on training going over the unique challenges of investigating improvised explosive devices.
    #WestoverAFB #FBIBoston #EOD #reserveready

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844429
    VIRIN: 220511-F-YC822-748
    PIN: 7439
    Filename: DOD_109009573
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: CHICOPEE FALLS, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Training, by W.C. Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    massachusetts
    air force reserve
    westover
    chicopee
    439aw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT