Planning, preparation and equipment. The three key aspects before getting underway for any boating evolution. Paul Barnard, your recreational safe boating specialist here at U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District, and local Coast Guard units will take you through various boating operations and emergency procedures in a 5 video series. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Riley Perkofski)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 11:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|844419
|VIRIN:
|220523-G-KL910-741
|Filename:
|DOD_109009529
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Introduction - National Safe Boating Week 2022, by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT