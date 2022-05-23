Introduction - National Safe Boating Week 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Planning, preparation and equipment. The three key aspects before getting underway for any boating evolution. Paul Barnard, your recreational safe boating specialist here at U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District, and local Coast Guard units will take you through various boating operations and emergency procedures in a 5 video series. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Riley Perkofski)