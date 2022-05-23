Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introduction - National Safe Boating Week 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Planning, preparation and equipment. The three key aspects before getting underway for any boating evolution. Paul Barnard, your recreational safe boating specialist here at U.S. Coast Guard Eighth District, and local Coast Guard units will take you through various boating operations and emergency procedures in a 5 video series. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer Third Class Riley Perkofski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 11:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 844419
    VIRIN: 220523-G-KL910-741
    Filename: DOD_109009529
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introduction - National Safe Boating Week 2022, by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NOLA
    national safe boating week
    safe boating
    NSBW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT