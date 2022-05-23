USS Harry S. Truman Conducts Flight Operations During 2021-2022 Deployment

The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844409
|VIRIN:
|220523-N-QY430-675
|Filename:
|DOD_109009454
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
