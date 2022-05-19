Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFPIMS Webinar - 404 Page Design

    05.19.2022

    Video by Matthew Lumbatis 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    This webinar covers ways to create and improve your 404 page. A properly setup 404 page can help users to find content even when they are sent to a 404 page. We will go over using modules and creating specific content to make navigating your site easier for visitors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844392
    VIRIN: 220519-O-KS391-926
    Filename: DOD_109009256
    Length: 00:50:15
    Location: US

    TAGS

    404
    AFPIMS
    Page Design

